Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Economy

Competition Bureau challenges Manitoba grain elevator purchase

By Global News
Posted December 20, 2019 2:12 pm
Grain elevators are seen in this file photo.The Competition Bureau is challenging the acquisition of a grain elevator in Manitoba. .
Grain elevators are seen in this file photo.The Competition Bureau is challenging the acquisition of a grain elevator in Manitoba. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Seth Perlman

The Competition Bureau is challenging the acquisition of a grain elevator in Manitoba by Parrish and Heimbecker from Louis Dreyfus Co.

The bureau says it has filed an application with the Competition Tribunal seeking an order requiring P&H to sell either its own elevator in Moosomin, Sask., or the newly acquired elevator in Virden, Man.

The regulator says P&H controls both grain elevators which were close competitors along a 180-kilometre stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway.

READ MORE: China cancels major canola shipments from Winnipeg company amid rising tensions

The acquisition eliminates the rivalry, the bureau says.

P&H announced in September a deal to acquire 10 Louis Dreyfus locations across Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia.

The deal significantly increased its grain and crop input footprint across Western Canada.

Story continues below advertisement
Retired nurse travels across Manitoba documenting and photographing one of the prairies most iconic images
Retired nurse travels across Manitoba documenting and photographing one of the prairies most iconic images
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SaskatchewanManitobaCompetition BureauMoosominVirdenParrish and HeimbeckerLouis Dreyfus Co.
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.