No angling licence needed for free fishing weekend in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan’s summer free fishing weekend is set to take place this weekend.

On July 11 and 12, people can fish in any public waterways open to sport fishing in the province without having an angling licence.

This does not apply, however, to national parks.

Saskatchewan’s environment minister said the free fishing weekend is a great chance for people to enjoy the outdoors.

“Free fishing weekend is a great opportunity to spend time outdoors to discover — or rediscover — the wonderful angling opportunities our province offers,” Dustin Duncan said.

“In Saskatchewan, you can stay close to home while enjoying some of the best freshwater fishing in the world.”

All other regulations, including catch limits, remain in place during free fishing weekend. Complete details can be found in the 2020 Saskatchewan Anglers Guide on the government’s website.

Anyone planning to take fish out of the province must have a fishing licence, officials said.

The province also said all current public health orders to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus must be followed.

People fishing from shorelines must maintain two metres of physical distancing.

Fishing off public docks, dams, jetties or marinas is prohibited.

Passengers in boats do not have to be from the same household but must maintain as much separation as possible.

Filleting shacks are open, but officials say they should only be occupied by one group at a time.

Temporary filleting stations are permitted to allow physical distancing between groups.

All shared filleting equipment — knives, scrub brushes, etc. — should be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected after each use.

