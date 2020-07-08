Man charged with 2nd degree murder in Winnipeg’s latest homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Police have made an arrest in connection with Winnipeg’s latest homicide.

Police said they were called to the 400 block of Maryland Street at about 6 p.m. on Monday, where they found a 44-year-old man who had been killed during an apparent assault.

The victim has since been identified as Adam Douglas Monkman of Winnipeg.

The homicide is Winnipeg’s 21st of 2020.

On Wednesday, police said they’d made an arrest in the case.

Charles Wilfred Thompson, 34, is charged with second-degree murder.

Thompson has been detained in custody.

