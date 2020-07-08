Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with 2nd degree murder in Winnipeg’s latest homicide

By Shane Gibson Global News
Winnipeg police investigate after Adam Douglas Monkman, 44, was killed in the 400 block of Maryland Street Tuesday.
Winnipeg police investigate after Adam Douglas Monkman, 44, was killed in the 400 block of Maryland Street Tuesday. Randall Paull/Global News

Police have made an arrest in connection with Winnipeg’s latest homicide.

Police said they were called to the 400 block of Maryland Street at about 6 p.m. on Monday, where they found a 44-year-old man who had been killed during an apparent assault.

Read more: Winnipeg records 21st homicide of the year after assault on Maryland Street

The victim has since been identified as Adam Douglas Monkman of Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

The homicide is Winnipeg’s 21st of 2020.

Trending Stories

On Wednesday, police said they’d made an arrest in the case.

Charles Wilfred Thompson, 34, is charged with second-degree murder.

Thompson has been detained in custody.

Winnipeg police say 15 year old charged as accomplice connected to 14 year old charged in shooting spree
Winnipeg police say 15 year old charged as accomplice connected to 14 year old charged in shooting spree

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg crimeWinnipeg homicideAdam Douglas MonkmanCharles Wilfred ThompsonWas Adam Monkman murderedWas Charles Thompson arrestedWho killed Adam Monkman
Flyers
More weekly flyers