RCMP open sudden death investigation after body found in West Kelowna

Police and the B.C. Coroners Service are investigating the sudden death of a man in his 60s whose body was found in his RV on Tuesday by West Kelowna RCMP.
On July 7 at around 9 a.m., RCMP say officers were called to check on the well-being of a man at a motorhome in the 2300 block of Bering Road in West Kelowna, B.C.
“Unfortunately, front-line officers found the man deceased in the vehicle,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a release.
“At this time, criminality is not suspected in the man’s death.”
The deceased has been identified as a West Kelowna man in his 60s.
Out of respect for the privacy of the deceased and his family, the man’s name will not be released.
