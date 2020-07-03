Crime July 3 2020 8:21pm 01:42 Closing arguments finish in West Kelowna murder trial for Lower Mainland man accused of killing girlfriend The judge in the murder trial of Tejwant Danjou now must decide if he is guilty of second-degree murder or manslaughter. Jules Knox reports. Closing arguments finish in West Kelowna murder trial for man accused of killing girlfriend <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7138284/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7138284/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?