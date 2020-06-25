West Kelowna council halts proposed cannabis operation

Send this page to someone via email

West Kelowna’s city council rejected a proposed cannabis production facility at its meeting on Tuesday night.

“Council voted five to one, with one absent, to deny third reading and rescind first and second readings of a zoning bylaw amendment,” city spokesperson Jason Luciw said in a release.

The amendment would have permitted an encroachment of 40 metres into a required 150-metre buffer between the operation and the adjacent Brookhaven Care Centre, according to the city.

Councillors said they cited a recently adopted zoning bylaw update, which was undertaken to regulate cannabis production and non-medical sales in line with federal and provincial regulations.

The operation was proposed for numerous buildings at a new industrial complex at 2648 Kyle Road.

Back in April, some residents told Global News that did not want the facility in their neighbourhood.

The business could still proceed, council said, but on a smaller scale and in accordance with bylaws and guidelines.

