Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

West Kelowna council halts proposed cannabis operation

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 25, 2020 2:35 pm
A proposed cannabis production facility has been rejected by West Kelowna’s city council.
A proposed cannabis production facility has been rejected by West Kelowna’s city council. Flowr Corporation

West Kelowna’s city council rejected a proposed cannabis production facility at its meeting on Tuesday night. 

“Council voted five to one, with one absent, to deny third reading and rescind first and second readings of a zoning bylaw amendment,” city spokesperson Jason Luciw said in a release.

The amendment would have permitted an encroachment of 40 metres into a required 150-metre buffer between the operation and the adjacent Brookhaven Care Centre, according to the city.

Read more: ‘We can’t just pick up and leave’; West Kelowna residents concerned with proposed cannabis operation

Councillors said they cited a recently adopted zoning bylaw update, which was undertaken to regulate cannabis production and non-medical sales in line with federal and provincial regulations.

Story continues below advertisement

The operation was proposed for numerous buildings at a new industrial complex at 2648 Kyle Road.

Read more: B.C. Housing responds to petition to move West Kelowna temporary housing facility

Back in April, some residents told Global News that did not want the facility in their neighbourhood.

The business could still proceed, council said, but on a smaller scale and in accordance with bylaws and guidelines.

West Kelowna firefighters rescue kitten from storm sewer
West Kelowna firefighters rescue kitten from storm sewer
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CannabisWest KelownaBC CannabisWest Kelowna City CouncilCrystal Springs mobile-home parkKyle Road
Flyers
More weekly flyers