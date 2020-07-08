Menu

Portion of Bank Street in Ottawa closing to vehicles on Saturdays starting July 11

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 8, 2020 12:21 pm
A portion of Bank Street in Centretown will be closed to motor vehicles on Saturdays for the next month.
Provided by Amy Thatcher

A section of Bank Street in downtown Ottawa will close off to vehicle traffic on Saturdays this summer in an effort to give pedestrians more space to maintain their distance and boost foot traffic for businesses on the strip.

The Bank Street Business Improvement Area (BIA) announced Wednesday morning that it has arranged a plan to close off the downtown Ottawa roadway between Flora and Queen streets to motor vehicles.

Read more: Glebe BIA reverses course, won’t seek to oust Ottawa Coun. Menard from board

The closures will happen every Saturday starting July 11 from 9 a.m. to midnight. The pilot project will continue until Aug. 8, at which point the BIA said it will re-evaluate how the closures have worked.

The BIA said in a statement it has worked with the City of Ottawa to establish temporary loading zones along the side streets off Bank for businesses that need them for pickups and curbside service.

Story continues below advertisement

OC Transpo bus routes will be altered to accommodate the change, but details have not been shared yet.

Downtown Kelowna merchants upset they were not consulted about road closure
Downtown Kelowna merchants upset they were not consulted about road closure

The BIA said it has been soliciting feedback from both Centretown residents and Bank Street businesses during the novel coronavirus pandemic, and has heard a demand from pedestrians and cyclists for more space to physically distance amid the area’s often-narrow sidewalks.

The debate over closing roads during the pandemic has turned bitter in other areas of Ottawa, leading to rifts at city council and standoffs between some business owners and advocates for active transportation.

Read more: Ottawa city council turns sour amid debate over closing streets during COVID-19 pandemic

But the Bank Street BIA said it sees closing streets as a win-win for pedestrians and businesses alike.

Story continues below advertisement

“By opening Bank Street to the greatest number of people, we hope that foot traffic into businesses will increase, and at the same time, give more space to customers and clients to safely wander Bank Street.”

Officials also announced this past week that nearby Somerset Street between Bank and O’Connor streets will be closed on weekends this summer, allowing restaurants to expand their patios into the road.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa trafficOttawa COVID-19Ottawa pandemicBank Street closureOttawa active transportationOttawa novel coronavirusOttawa streets closedWhat streets are closed in Ottawa
