Irving Oil laying off 250 workers due to COVID-19 pandemic

Irving Oil has announced it is cutting 250 positions “in light of economic challenges” related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cuts were announced in a joint statement from Irving Oil president Ian Whitcomb, Irving Oil executive vice-president and chief brand officer Sarah Irving on Wednesday.

“The challenges that we face in our business and our industry are unlike any we have ever experienced,” the statement reads. “Like many other organizations, we hoped to avoid this outcome as we worked hard to keep our business secure through the extreme challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is the last decision we wanted to make and to all those impacted, we are sorry.”

Few other details have been released.

More to come.