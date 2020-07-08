Menu

Economy

Irving Oil laying off 250 workers due to COVID-19 pandemic

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted July 8, 2020 11:10 am
The Irving Oil refinery in Saint John, NB.
The Irving Oil refinery in Saint John, NB. Andrew Cromwell/Global News

Irving Oil has announced it is cutting 250 positions “in light of economic challenges” related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cuts were announced in a joint statement from Irving Oil president Ian Whitcomb, Irving Oil executive vice-president and chief brand officer Sarah Irving on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Irving Oil to produce hand sanitizer during coronavirus pandemic

“The challenges that we face in our business and our industry are unlike any we have ever experienced,” the statement reads. “Like many other organizations, we hoped to avoid this outcome as we worked hard to keep our business secure through the extreme challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is the last decision we wanted to make and to all those impacted, we are sorry.”

READ MORE: New shipping rules expected to impact Canadian oilsands industry in 2020

Few other details have been released.

More to come.

