Irving Oil to produce hand sanitizer during coronavirus pandemic

As the demand for hand sanitizer amid the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rise, Irving Oil announced that it will retool its blending and packaging facility in Saint John, N.B. to add hand sanitizer to the production line.

“We’re all in this together,” the company tweeted on Tuesday.

“We’re proud to share our technology to help the fight against COVID-19.”

Irving Oil is one of the many companies across the country that are now being asked by the federal government to produce medical supplies, including hundreds of ventilators, as part of Canada’s battle to gather desperately-needed equipment in the fight against COVID-19.

“Across our company, our teams are working hard to continue to respond to the essential needs of our communities during this challenging time,” Irving Oil said in a written statement sent to Global News.

The federal government has signed contracts with multiple companies, and as of recently, also signed letters of intent with five companies — Precision Biomonitoring, Fluid Energy Group Ltd., Irving Oil, Calko Group and Stanfield’s — to produce additional test kits, hand sanitizer and protective apparel including masks and gown.

“We are appreciative of the efforts of our Irving Oil team in making this opportunity possible and also of the federal government, which assisted in this endeavor, including expediting the Health Canada approval process. Together, we are making a difference in our communities,” Irving Oil said.

