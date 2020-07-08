Coronavirus: Downtown Winnipeg reopening, but businesses still facing challenges

Send this page to someone via email

Downtown Winnipeg is back up and running as it emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, with about three-quarters of area businesses open in some capacity.

Downtown Winnipeg BIZ executive director Kate Fenske says optimism is up among business owners, but in order to keep things on the right track long-term, downtown’s shops and restaurants need office workers to come back to the area.

View link » “If we don’t see those numbers come back in the fall for the downtown workers — that really is their primary customer base — it’s going to be a challenge,” Fenske told 680 CJOB. Story continues below advertisement

“When we look at what kind of downtown do we want when we come out of this pandemic … it is something that is vibrant.” Tweet This

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Fenske said only a small number of downtown businesses have closed permanently due to the coronavirus crisis, and businesses generally feel they’ve made it past the worst economic effects of COVID-19.

Read more: Skywalk reopens in downtown Winnipeg

“When we surveyed members back in April, looking at the optimism of, ‘if things don’t change, how long do you think you could stay open?’… and only 19 per cent of businesses downtown thought they could survive past a year. That number, in June, jumped to 65 per cent.”

Read more: No new Manitoba coronavirus cases Tuesday, City of Winnipeg recalling some employees Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce president Loren Remillard told 680 CJOB his organization started bringing staff back into the office at the beginning of June but took a staggered approach. Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce president Loren Remillard. Twitter / Loren Remillard “I think many businesses are saying, ‘let’s not rush to have everyone back in the office for July — let’s plan for everyone to be back in the office for September,'” he said.“It allows those organizations, property owners and companies to really scope out how best to go about preparing for September, when the vast majority of workers will be back downtown.” 1:48 Coronavirus: Pallister says Manitoba in ‘strongest economic recovery position’ of any province Coronavirus: Pallister says Manitoba in ‘strongest economic recovery position’ of any province Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce president Loren Remillard told 680 CJOB his organization started bringing staff back into the office at the beginning of June but took a staggered approach.“I think many businesses are saying, ‘let’s not rush to have everyone back in the office for July — let’s plan for everyone to be back in the office for September,'” he said.“It allows those organizations, property owners and companies to really scope out how best to go about preparing for September, when the vast majority of workers will be back downtown.”

Remillard praised the province’s low coronavirus numbers — Manitoba had a full week without any new COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday — and said local businesses are doing their part to keep the number of cases down.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think Manitobans are to be congratulated, but I wouldn’t say it’s a cautious approach… I would say a responsible approach,” he said. “Everyone’s doing their part to ensure that Manitoba becomes the envy of the country. “I think the frustration that some businesses are experiencing is that we have been doing a great job, and businesses are doing everything — and then some — to ensure the safety of their workplace and their customers… and yet there’s still some reticence from the general public to engage with the economy.”

View link » 1:31 Uber launches in Winnipeg Uber launches in Winnipeg