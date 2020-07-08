118 new coronavirus cases, 9 deaths in Ontario; total cases at 36,178

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 118 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 36,178.

The province has been, overall, seeing new daily infection numbers on the decline over the past several weeks.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,700, as nine new deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 31,805 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is almost 88 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 1,582,361 tests so far for the virus. This is up 22,832 tests from the previous day.

Wednesday’s report indicates the majority of new cases came from the Greater Toronto Area, with Toronto seeing 50 new cases, Peel Region with 27 and York Region adding 13 more cases.

All other public health units across Ontario reported either zero or fewer than 10 new cases.

Locally, 30 of Ontario’s 34 PHUs are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases at all as much of the province continues to avoid outbreaks or spikes in cases well into Stage 2. Today’s numbers will be added at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) July 8, 2020

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

16,624 people are male.

19,272 people are female.

1,800 people are 19 and under.

10,618 people are 20 to 39.

10,995 people are 40 to 59.

6,810 people are 60 to 79.

5,946 people are 80 and over.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

There are 17,116 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Tuesday for the Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units and 4 p.m. Tuesday for the rest of the province.

Ontario has 123 patients (down by eight from the previous day) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 35 patients in an intensive care unit (up by one) and 26 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by two).

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,822 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of one death from Tuesday, and there are 26 current outbreaks. Seven health-care workers in long-term care homes have died.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 144 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 217 cases among staff.

