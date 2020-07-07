Saskatoon’s outdoor pools starting to reopen after coronavirus closures

Send this page to someone via email

Outdoor pools are making a splash in Saskatoon again after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Riversdale Pool opened July 7 and George Ward Pool will open July 8, both with some changes from past summers.

Each pool will have three two-hour sessions each day with a limit of 85 people in each session.

Thirty minutes between each timeslot will be used to clean the pool and other parts of the facility.

The City is following safety measures recommended by the Chief Medical Health Officer and guidelines of Saskatchewan’s reopening plan.

“We worked with our partner agencies and one of those partner agencies is the Lifesaving Society of Saskatchewan, and what we found out from them and their research is that COVID-19 is not spread through the water,” City of Saskatoon recreation facilities and programs manager Jody Hauta said.

Hauta adds regular checks of water chemistry will maintain safety in the pools.

Other guidelines for patrons will be in place, including staying home if you feel sick, staying two metres apart from other groups and washing your hands.

Swim sessions can be booked up to two days in advance over the phone and the City is working on creating an online booking system. There is also a limited amount of walk-in spots available.

The city’s outdoor pools will close if there’s lightning or when it’s less than 14 degrees.

