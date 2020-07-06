Coronavirus: Saskatchewan bowling alleys set to reopen

Add another fun activity to the list, as bowling makes its return after the province shut down recreational facilities due to the novel coronavirus.

Staring on Monday, bowling alleys across the province will be reopening their doors. Fans of the game can continue their quest for a perfect game or at least a “turkey.”

So patrons are dusting off their bowling shirts and those working in the industry will be ecstatic to see them walk back through the doors.

“Our league season was cut off short in the second week of March,” says Dave Whitehead, owner of Fairhaven and Eastview Bowl in Saskatoon. “So I think a lot of them will be filtering in and getting back into the swing of things, maybe bowling a few games to blow the dust off, and enjoy some fun with the family for sure.”

With the reopening of any business during the pandemic, there are protocols or rules to follow. The basics for bowling are to respect and adhere to physical distancing whenever you are around anyone who is not in your group.

At Fairhaven and Eastview Bowl, there will be an empty lane on either side of you unless a group is large enough for two lanes, as well as hand sanitizer at every lane — policies Whitehead says are common. Frequent touchpoints will be wiped down by staff, who will all be wearing masks if they are to come within two metres of patrons.

“We are following all (the government of Canada’s) guidelines and Saskatchewan’s guidelines on a safe opening. We are providing hand sanitizer, we are providing masks; anything that is required will be provided for you,” Whitehead said.

Three months have passed since the alleys have seen any bowlers. The staff and management as well as the owners are truly looking forward to Monday.

“Monday is going to be, I think, a really great day,” Whitehead said.

“We’ll see people back in the building and we’ll see families in here enjoying themselves again, and the kids coming in again, riding their bikes over to bowl a couple of games, and most importantly the staff working again. We’re really excited and I hope everyone else is, too.”

