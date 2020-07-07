Menu

Crime

36-year-old man charged in connection with Bradford, Ont., arson

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 7, 2020 5:38 pm
At about 1 p.m. Monday, officers say they found a room in a house on 10 Sideroad that was damaged in a fire that was "deliberately set.".
At about 1 p.m. Monday, officers say they found a room in a house on 10 Sideroad that was damaged in a fire that was "deliberately set.". Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 36-year-old man has been charged in connection to an alleged arson that took place at a Bradford, Ont., home on Monday afternoon, South Simcoe police say.

At about 1 p.m. on July 6, officers say they found a room in a house on 10 Sideroad that was damaged in a fire that was “deliberately set.”

Read more: Man charged after assaulting two people in Bradford, Ont., police say

Police learned that residents in the home had been threatened and that some of their property had been stolen or damaged.

No one was injured as a result of the incident, according to police, and Ontario’s Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

On Tuesday, officers executed a search warrant at the residence.

Read more: Two men charged in shoplifting incident at Bradford convenience store: police

Gary Henessey, 36, from Bradford, Ont., was subsequently charged with arson, three counts of uttering threats, two counts of mischief under $5,000, two counts of theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

The accused, who police said is known to the victims, was released with a future court date.

