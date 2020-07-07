Menu

Traffic

Cyclist struck and killed by delivery truck in Whitby, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 7, 2020 3:50 pm
The scene of a fatal collision in Whitby on Tuesday.
The scene of a fatal collision in Whitby on Tuesday. Frazer Snowdon / Global News

Durham Regional Police say a cyclist was struck and killed by a delivery truck in Whitby Tuesday morning.

Police said the collision occurred around 11 a.m. in the area of Baldwin and Canary streets, south of Highway 407.

Officers said a middle-aged man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but he later died.

Police are speaking to witnesses as they investigate what led to the crash and determine whether or not charges will be laid.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.

