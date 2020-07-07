Cyclist struck and killed by delivery truck in Whitby, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say a cyclist was struck and killed by a delivery truck in Whitby Tuesday morning.

Police said the collision occurred around 11 a.m. in the area of Baldwin and Canary streets, south of Highway 407.

Officers said a middle-aged man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but he later died.

Police are speaking to witnesses as they investigate what led to the crash and determine whether or not charges will be laid.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.

Members of the Collision Investigation Unit will be looking at the evidence and speaking to witnesses of this fatal collision. Baldwin St closed both directions from 407 to Sonley Dr in Whitby. Expect delays and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/cHrpmfTIPC — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) July 7, 2020

