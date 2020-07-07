Menu

Toronto man dead following boat crash on Lake Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 7, 2020 2:37 pm
Police were called to the scene near the Seven Sisters Islands just before noon to investigate the crash and search for the people involved.
Police were called to the scene near the Seven Sisters Islands just before noon to investigate the crash and search for the people involved. Global News Peterborough file

A 58-year-old Toronto man died following a boat crash involving a personal watercraft and a human-powered boat on Lake Muskoka Sunday, Bracebridge OPP say.

Police were called to the scene near the Seven Sisters Islands just before noon to investigate the crash and search for the people involved.

Read more: Kevin O’Leary opens up about fatal Ontario boat crash, says he feels ‘horribly’ for families

The remains of the Toronto man were found by the OPP’s underwater search and recovery unit later that evening.

OPP say they’re withholding the names of the parties involved with the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Investigation into Muskoka boat crash continues
Investigation into Muskoka boat crash continues
