Toronto man dead following boat crash on Lake Muskoka

A 58-year-old Toronto man died following a boat crash involving a personal watercraft and a human-powered boat on Lake Muskoka Sunday, Bracebridge OPP say.

Police were called to the scene near the Seven Sisters Islands just before noon to investigate the crash and search for the people involved.

The remains of the Toronto man were found by the OPP’s underwater search and recovery unit later that evening.

OPP say they’re withholding the names of the parties involved with the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

