Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Entertainment

Sebastian Athie, Disney Channel Latin America star, dies at 24

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted July 7, 2020 1:53 pm
Mexican actor Sebastian Athie, who plays 'Lorenzo Guevara' in Disney's XD TV show 'O11CE', performs during a rehearsal for the press at Non Stop Studios in Buenos Aires, Argentina on July 22, 2016.
Mexican actor Sebastian Athie, who plays 'Lorenzo Guevara' in Disney's XD TV show 'O11CE', performs during a rehearsal for the press at Non Stop Studios in Buenos Aires, Argentina on July 22, 2016. EITAN ABRAMOVICH/AFP via Getty Images

Disney Channel actor Sebastian Athie has died at the age of 24.

In a statement on July 4, Disney Channel Latin America confirmed the news, writing, “Rest in peace, Sebas. Your art and your smile stay forever.”

“We regret the departure of Sebastián Athie and we will always remember him for his talent, companionship, professionalism and above all, enormous heart. We accompany his family, friends and fans in his farewell,” a translation of the tweet written in Spanish read.

Read more: Johnny Depp claims Amber Heard hit him as he takes stand in U.K. libel trial

Story continues below advertisement

The National Association of Interpreters of Mexico, who Athie worked as an interpreter for, also confirmed Athie’s death.

“Our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” the tweet read.

Athie’s cause of death has not been revealed.

Athie starred as teen soccer player Lorenzo Guevara on the Argentinian TV series O11CE, which has aired on Disney Channel Latin America since 2017.

He was also a singer and had previously released music in 2019.

Read more: Nick Cordero widow Amanda Kloots performs late husband’s song in final musical tribute

Story continues below advertisement

Athie’s fans and colleagues posted tributes to the late actor on social media once news of his passing spread.

His O11CE co-star, Santiago Stieben posted a video tribute, writing, “(Athie) was probably the most fun and happy person I’ve met in all my years. He was always a good friend and part of the team.”

Paulina Vetrano shared a tribute on Instagram. “It’s hard for me to process it,” she wrote. “I can’t say goodbye friend. Apparently this world was not prepared for people as special as you. Your smile, your advice, our infinite talks, photos, trips, songs and everything you taught us will help us get ahead and we have to get ahead FOR YOU.”

Trending Stories

View this post on Instagram

Miro las fotos, los mensajes y no entiendo que te haya tocado a vos! Que impotencia y tristeza siento, como duele, tantos proyectos y las ganas de vivir que transmitias, eras un apasionado de la Vida y te quedaba mucho todavía, porque? Me cuesta procesarlo, no puedo despedirte amigo, aparentemente este mundo no estaba preparado para personas tan especiales como vos.Tu sonrisa, tus consejos, nuestras charlas infinitas,fotos, viajes, canciones y todo lo que nos enseñaste nos va ayudar a salir adelante,y tenemos que salir adelante POR VOS, porque se que te molestaría mucho vernos así,pero que cachetada enorme nos diste amigo, va a ser un proceso largo! Buen viaje Sebichi, no te imaginas lo que te extraño, ya nos volveremos a encontrar! Dejaste una huella enorme que nos va a marcar a todos los pelados y a todos los que te conocen para toda la vida! Sos el hermano que Elegí! Descansa en paz amigo que acá vas a seguir iluminando con tu talento y tu arte para siempre! 💚🙏🏽✨🚀

A post shared by Ṗaulina Ѵetrano (@paulivetrano) on

“I love you forever, brother,” another co-star, Guido Pennelli, captioned a video

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sebastian AthieSebastian Athie 2020Sebastian Athie cause of deathSebastian Athie deadSebastian Athie deathSebastian Athie detailsSebastian Athie disneySebastian Athie disney channelSebastian Athie disney channel latin americaSebastian Athie musicSebastian Athie update
Flyers
More weekly flyers