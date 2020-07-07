Sebastian Athie, Disney Channel Latin America star, dies at 24

Disney Channel actor Sebastian Athie has died at the age of 24.
In a statement on July 4, Disney Channel Latin America confirmed the news, writing, “Rest in peace, Sebas. Your art and your smile stay forever.”
“We regret the departure of Sebastián Athie and we will always remember him for his talent, companionship, professionalism and above all, enormous heart. We accompany his family, friends and fans in his farewell,” a translation of the tweet written in Spanish read.
The National Association of Interpreters of Mexico, who Athie worked as an interpreter for, also confirmed Athie’s death.
“Our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” the tweet read.
Athie’s cause of death has not been revealed.
Athie starred as teen soccer player Lorenzo Guevara on the Argentinian TV series O11CE, which has aired on Disney Channel Latin America since 2017.
He was also a singer and had previously released music in 2019.
Athie’s fans and colleagues posted tributes to the late actor on social media once news of his passing spread.
His O11CE co-star, Santiago Stieben posted a video tribute, writing, “(Athie) was probably the most fun and happy person I’ve met in all my years. He was always a good friend and part of the team.”
Paulina Vetrano shared a tribute on Instagram. “It’s hard for me to process it,” she wrote. “I can’t say goodbye friend. Apparently this world was not prepared for people as special as you. Your smile, your advice, our infinite talks, photos, trips, songs and everything you taught us will help us get ahead and we have to get ahead FOR YOU.”
“I love you forever, brother,” another co-star, Guido Pennelli, captioned a video
