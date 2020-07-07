Sebastian Athie, Disney Channel Latin America star, dies at 24

Send this page to someone via email

Disney Channel actor Sebastian Athie has died at the age of 24.

In a statement on July 4, Disney Channel Latin America confirmed the news, writing, “Rest in peace, Sebas. Your art and your smile stay forever.”

“We regret the departure of Sebastián Athie and we will always remember him for his talent, companionship, professionalism and above all, enormous heart. We accompany his family, friends and fans in his farewell,” a translation of the tweet written in Spanish read.

Descansa en paz, Sebas. Tu arte y tu sonrisa se quedan para siempre✨🖤

Lamentamos la partida de Sebastián Athié y lo recordaremos siempre por su talento, compañerismo, profesionalismo y ante todo, enorme corazón. Acompañamos a su familia, amigos y fans en su despedida. pic.twitter.com/uDwQ0UWBiP — Disney Channel LA (@DisneyChannelLA) July 5, 2020

The National Association of Interpreters of Mexico, who Athie worked as an interpreter for, also confirmed Athie’s death.

“Our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” the tweet read.

El #ConsejoDirectivo y el #ComitédeVigilancia de @ANDIMexico, comunican el sensible fallecimiento del intérprete Sebastián Athié. Nuestras más sentidas condolencias a su familia y amigos. pic.twitter.com/6FbVxePkf3 — ANDIMEXICO (@ANDIMexico) July 4, 2020

Athie’s cause of death has not been revealed.

Athie starred as teen soccer player Lorenzo Guevara on the Argentinian TV series O11CE, which has aired on Disney Channel Latin America since 2017.

He was also a singer and had previously released music in 2019.

Athie’s fans and colleagues posted tributes to the late actor on social media once news of his passing spread.

His O11CE co-star, Santiago Stieben posted a video tribute, writing, “(Athie) was probably the most fun and happy person I’ve met in all my years. He was always a good friend and part of the team.”

Paulina Vetrano shared a tribute on Instagram. “It’s hard for me to process it,” she wrote. “I can’t say goodbye friend. Apparently this world was not prepared for people as special as you. Your smile, your advice, our infinite talks, photos, trips, songs and everything you taught us will help us get ahead and we have to get ahead FOR YOU.”

“I love you forever, brother,” another co-star, Guido Pennelli, captioned a video

How Can this happen???? I don't understand… Please tell me this is a joke please… @Sebastian_Athie pic.twitter.com/uVJG6AQq3w — Emre (@emregkhn8) July 4, 2020

Hasta siempre, Sebastián Athié. pic.twitter.com/ldctUfVqW7 — Soy Luna Oficial (@SOYLUNAOFlClAL) July 4, 2020

🚨 NEWS Lamentamos informar que el actor de Disney, Sebastián Athie HA FALLECIDO. Tenía solo 24 años. Muchos lo recordarán por haber interpretado a Lorenzo en la serie de Disney XD #Once #O11ce. Descanse en paz. 💔 pic.twitter.com/5ZcnSNVPaC — The Series Reporter ➐ (@SeriesReporter) July 4, 2020

I can’t believe it!

I’ve just started to know you… 😭😭😭 My heart is breaking 💔 but I’d like to think heaven has a new angel in you Rest in peace @Sebastian_Athie 🙏#SebastianAthie#GraciasSebas#O11CE — Ella Chen (@ella_chen_10) July 7, 2020

