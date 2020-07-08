New coronavirus cases, deaths continue to decline in Canada as cases top 106,400

Send this page to someone via email

The number of new coronavirus infections in Canada continued to decline on Wednesday, as the country’s number of cases topped 106,400.

Across the country, 267 new cases of COVID-19, and 19 additional deaths linked to the virus, were reported.

In Ontario, 118 new cases of the virus were reported on Tuesday, for a total of 36,178. The death toll increased by nine from 2,691 to 2,700.

Over 1.5 million people in the province have been tested, while 31,805 have recovered.

Meanwhile in Quebec — the province hit the hardest by the pandemic — 82 new cases were reported on Wednesday for a total of 56,079. According to the provincial health authority, there were six deaths related to the virus, and seven others which happened before June 30.

A total of 5,603 people have died of COVID-19 in the province.

In a press release, health authorities said 7,576 tests were conducted for a total of 658,092. So far, 25,534 have recovered from the virus.

In Saskatchewan, health officials reported two new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 808. There been 15 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

But health authorities say nine more people have recovered from the virus, bringing total recoveries in the province to 746. As of Wednesday evening, more than 70,870 tests had been conducted.

Health officials in Alberta said 46 new infections were confirmed on Wednesday, and one more person had died, bringing the total death toll to 158.

Albertan officials said 500,203 tests have been conducted and 7,716 people have recovered from infections.

As of Wednesday evening, British Columbia’s total cases rose to 3,008 after the province reported 18 new cases.

Nine of the cases are “epi-linked,” which is when transmission is made possible after a patient may have been in contact with one or more people who tested positive with the virus. Those cases have not been confirmed by laboratory tests.

The province also reported three new deaths linked to the virus on Wednesday. So far 207,696 have been tested and 2,660 have recovered.



New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and has not seen a new case since June 23.

According to the province’s health authorities, two people have died as a result of the virus, and 162 people have recovered.

So far, 45,180 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick.

Manitoba also didn’t report any new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Health officials said 67,618 tests have been conducted and 325 people have recovered from the virus. Seven have died.

Health officials in Newfoundland said no new cases of the virus were recorded on Wednesday. The province has not reported any new cases of COVID-19 since May 28.

Thus far, 19,475 people in the province have been tested for the virus. Of those, 258 have recovered, and three have died.

Meanwhile in Nova Scotia, one new case of COVID-19 was detected. The province has seen 1,066 cases of the virus, with 63 deaths and 998 people having recovered. So far the province has tested 56,884 people for the virus.

Prince Edward Island has not recorded any new cases of COVID-19 since Sunday, and has not reported any deaths linked to the virus.

So far, more than 13,400 have been tested and 27 people have recovered. Five more cases remain active.

No new cases of COVID-19 or deaths related to the virus were reported in Yukon on Wednesday. An update on the Territory’s website says 1,317 people have been tested for the virus, and 11 people have recovered.

Northwest Territories did not report any new cases of COVID-19 or deaths related to the virus on Wednesday either. Health officials said 2,748 tests have been delivered. To date, five people have recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, in Nunavut, health officials are still awaiting confirmation on what could be the territory’s first ever case of the virus.

COVID-19 cases have continued to surge in several places around the globe, including in the United States, which remains the epicentre of the virus.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States now has more than 3 million confirmed cases of the virus.

Since the novel coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan, China late last year, it has infected more than 11,922,300 people, and has claimed 546,325 lives.

The virus, which forced mass closures across the globe has devastated the world economy.

On Wednesday, Canada’s Finance Minister Bill Morneau released an economic snapshot, which showed the deficit soar to $343 billion this year as a result of the economic crisis and the federal government’s emergency spending.