Coronavirus: No new cases for Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland, Haliburton counties

The Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported no new cases of coronavirus over the weekend, maintaining 202 cases overall since Friday’s update.

Of the 202 cases, 171 are in the City of Kawartha Lakes which reports 145 are now resolved — an increase of four. The 145 resolved cases is approximately 82 per cent of the caseload.

There are currently seven cases in the municipality deemed high-risk contacts — defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case. There were 15 reported on Friday.

Eleven cases required care at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay.

Twenty-eight of the 32 deaths related to COVID-19 were among residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

In Haliburton County, nine of the ten cases are resolved.

Northumberland County reports all 21 cases are now resolved – one more since Friday.

Both counties had one case which required hospitalized care and have not reported any deaths.

Of the health unit’s 202 cases, 175 are now resolved — approximately 87 per cent.

