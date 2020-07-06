Review underway after video appears to show Toronto officer pushing, pepper spraying group

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a review is underway after a video surfaced online appearing to show an officer pushing people and using pepper spray as an arrest was being made nearby.

Police said the incident occurred on Friday shortly after 9 p.m.

It appears the video was recorded in the Yonge-Dundas Square area and shows a group of people standing near officers as they were making an arrest.

Officers can be heard telling the group to move back, before one officer begins to push some of them. Later in the video, pepper spray is used.

“Officers were on patrol at Yonge/Dundas when they arrested a man for an alleged assault,” a Toronto police spokesperson said in an email.

“During the arrest, a crowd gathered around the officers. Several attempts were made to keep the crowd at a distance when an officer used his pepper spray. Paramedics were called to treat those who were affected by the spray.”

The spokesperson said a review of the incident is now underway, but didn’t provide further information regarding the investigation.

