Boating advisory lifted for Calgary’s Bow and Elbow rivers

Boating advisories for the Bow and Elbow rivers in Calgary have been lifted just 11 days after being implemented.

On June 25, the City of Calgary issued a boating advisory for both rivers, noting that wet weather and a prolonged rainy forecast was expected to make river levels rise.

However, in a news release Monday, officials noted that river conditions have improved and flow rates in the city have normalized.

“River conditions have improved,” the release said. “At these levels, people can resume normal activities on the river.”

Officials with the Calgary Fire Department added that while the boating advisories have been lifted, residents should still take caution when engaging in activities in the water, including wearing a lifejacket, ensure they have all the safety equipment necessary and avoid drinking alcohol on the city’s waterways.

Calgary’s latest boating advisory wasn’t the first seen in the city so far this season. On June 2, and April 29 advisories were issued on the city’s waterways.

Officials noted that it isn’t uncommon at this time of year to experience high water flow as melting snow, floating debris and wet weather affect the city’s river levels.

River levels in Calgary are monitored by city officials and can be accessed on the city’s website.