Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Boating advisory lifted for Calgary’s Bow and Elbow rivers

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted July 6, 2020 2:38 pm
A boating advisory for Calgary's Bow river has been lifted after flow rates normalized on July 6.
A boating advisory for Calgary's Bow river has been lifted after flow rates normalized on July 6. Global News/Tom Reynolds

Boating advisories for the Bow and Elbow rivers in Calgary have been lifted just 11 days after being implemented.

On June 25, the City of Calgary issued a boating advisory for both rivers, noting that wet weather and a prolonged rainy forecast was expected to make river levels rise.

Related News

However, in a news release Monday, officials noted that river conditions have improved and flow rates in the city have normalized.

Read more: Rainy forecast leads to another boating advisory for Calgary’s rivers

“River conditions have improved,” the release said. “At these levels, people can resume normal activities on the river.”

Officials with the Calgary Fire Department added that while the boating advisories have been lifted, residents should still take caution when engaging in activities in the water, including wearing a lifejacket, ensure they have all the safety equipment necessary and avoid drinking alcohol on the city’s waterways.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Calgary’s June rainfall totals surpass monthly average after Sunday thunderstorms

Calgary’s latest boating advisory wasn’t the first seen in the city so far this season. On June 2, and April 29 advisories were issued on the city’s waterways.

Officials noted that it isn’t uncommon at this time of year to experience high water flow as melting snow, floating debris and wet weather affect the city’s river levels.

River levels in Calgary are monitored by city officials and can be accessed on the city’s website.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
city of calgaryCalgary fire departmentCalgary weatherBow RiverElbow RiverCalgary Elbow RiverBow River boating advisoryCalgary boating advisoryElbow River boating advisoryCalgary boating advisory liftedCalgary waterways
Flyers
More weekly flyers