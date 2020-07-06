Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Trending

Arizona woman, 59, falls to her death while taking photos at the Grand Canyon

By Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted July 6, 2020 2:38 pm
In this March 20, 2007, file photo, the Skywalk hangs over the Grand Canyon on the Hualapai Indian Reservation before its grand opening ceremony at Grand Canyon West, Ariz. Crews are searching for a tourist who slipped and fell over the edge of a Grand Canyon lookout on tribal land. The fall happened Thursday, March 28, 2019, morning on the Hualapai Tribe's reservation outside the boundaries of Grand Canyon National Park.
In this March 20, 2007, file photo, the Skywalk hangs over the Grand Canyon on the Hualapai Indian Reservation before its grand opening ceremony at Grand Canyon West, Ariz. Crews are searching for a tourist who slipped and fell over the edge of a Grand Canyon lookout on tribal land. The fall happened Thursday, March 28, 2019, morning on the Hualapai Tribe's reservation outside the boundaries of Grand Canyon National Park. File / Ross D. Franklin / AP

An Arizona woman fell to her death while hiking and taking photos at Grand Canyon National Park on Friday.

According to a press release from the park, the Scottsdale native was hiking off-trail, attempting to take photos with family, when she slipped off the edge of Mather Point.

The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Centre was alerted to the incident at about 12:35 p.m. on Friday. Not long after, park rangers found the body of Maria Salgado Lopez, 59, around 30.5 metres below the rim.

Read more: Another tourist dies after fall at Grand Canyon, the 3rd death in 8 days

“An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office,” says the release, which was issued July 4.

Story continues below advertisement

“Grand Canyon National Park staff encourage all visitors to have a safe visit this holiday weekend by staying on designated trails and walkways, always keeping a safe distance from the edge of the rim, and staying behind railings and fences at overlooks,” the park said.

Trending Stories

The Grand Canyon reopened its North and South rims in early June after being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, ABC News reports.

Read more: Tourist plunges 1,000 feet to his death trying to photograph Grand Canyon

This is the second death at the tourist site in recent weeks. A California woman, 49, died of heat exposure on June 24, the ABC report says, after planning to spend the night with friends and her husband at Phantom Ranch inside the canyon.

Two people died by falling off a canyon ledge in March 2019, CBS News reports. In one incident, a man stumbled over the edge while taking pictures at Grand Canyon West. In the other, a body was found in a wooded area near Grand Canyon Village.

A month later, a third visitor fell 121 metres over the South Rim.

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ArizonaHikingGrand CanyonGrand Canyon deathHiking deathgrand canyon hiking deathgrand canyon nevadamaria salgado lopezmaria salgado lopez deathwomans dies grand canyon
Flyers
More weekly flyers