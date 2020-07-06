Amazon to hire 700 positions at Alberta facilities

Send this page to someone via email

Amazon announced Monday it is looking to hire for more than 700 positions in Alberta as the company prepares for the launch of three new buildings.

More than 600 full-time associate positions are being hired at Amazon’s new one million-square-foot fulfillment centre in Nisku. These people will responsible for picking, packing and shipping larger customer items, according to a news release from the company.

Full- and part-time associates will also be hired to support Amazon’s new delivery stations in Calgary and Nisku.

Amazon’s Nisku facility is located at the Border Business Park (1440 – 39 Ave.) directly south of Edmonton’s city limit at 41 Avenue SW.

The massive building, which was projected to cost $120 million to build, is the size of 21 football fields.

Amazon said permanent roles within its company come with a wage of at least $16 per hour, as well as a benefits package that starts on Day 1.

“All full-time associates who have worked continuously for a year have access to innovative training and continuing education programs like the company’s Career Choice program, which creates a springboard for employees into a career at Amazon or other companies,” the media release read.

“The company also offers six weeks of parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility with their growing families.”

The job announcement comes as the unemployment rate in Alberta spiked to 15.5 per cent in May from 13.4 per cent in April. The latest job numbers for June are set to be released by Statistics Canada later this week.

Anyone applying for the Amazon jobs must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or the equivalent. Candidates can learn more and apply online for the jobs in the Edmonton area and Calgary area.