Coun. Lorelei Nicoll announces end to 12-year municipal politics career in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Another Halifax municipal district will have a new councillor by the end of the year.

Coun. Lorelei Nicoll of Cole Harbour Westphal announced on Monday that she will not be seeking re-election in the 2020 municipal election.

The decision will bring an end to Nicoll’s 12-year stint in municipal politics.

“In my twelve years in this role, I have worked hard to ensure the communities of Cole Harbour, Westphal, Lake Loon and Cherry Brook have the recognition they deserve,” Nicoll said in a press release.

Thank you residents of Cole Harbour, Westphal, Lake Loon and Cherry Brook for your continuous support over the past twelve years. It has been an honour and a privilege to be your Municipal Councillor! pic.twitter.com/WzFLUm2tlK — Lorelei Nicoll (@LoreleiNicoll) July 6, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Nicoll has served as chair, vice-chair and member of multiple committees, including audit and finance, transportation, community planning and economic development and environment and sustainability.

She also served as deputy mayor, only the second woman to hold the one-year position since amalgamation in 1996.

“I consider my most significant contribution to be the creation of the Women’s Advisory Committee of Halifax,” Nicoll said.

“This committee will oversee municipal issues to improve the quality of life for women in the HRM. This is my legacy to supporting diverse representation and working toward equality for all.” Tweet This

She concludes her statement by saying that she hoped to have made a difference and by thanking those who allowed her to serve them on Halifax Regional Council.

6:05 Mayor Savage talks reopening and #BlackLivesMatter Mayor Savage talks reopening and #BlackLivesMatter

Nicoll joins a growing list of councillors who have decided to not re-offer this fall.

Story continues below advertisement

Coun. Bill Karsten of Dartmouth South-Eastern Passage announced in May he’d be stepping aside after four terms in council.

Coun. Stephen Adams of Spryfield-Sambro Loop-Prospect Road announced last year that he would not run for re-election.

Adams had served as a municipal councillor since 1991.

Coun. Matt Whitman of Hammonds Plains-St. Margarets will also not be running for his seat again.

READ MORE: Matt Whitman announces he’s running for mayor

Instead, he will attempt to challenge incumbent Mayor Mike Savage, who has confirmed he will be running for a third four-year term.

That means at least four of the 16 seats on Halifax Regional Council will have a new councillor after the upcoming municipal election.

As of Monday, Coun. Sam Austin, Coun. Waye Mason, Coun. Shawn Cleary and Coun. Richard Zurawski are the only incumbent councillors to have officially declared the candidacy.

The 2020 municipal election is set for Oct. 17.