5 songs you must hear this week: 06 July 2020

Having processed about 550 music pitches from the last week, here are five that I hope you’ll enjoyn.

1. Econoline Crush, Get Out of the Way

Single (Amalien Records)

Recommended If You Like: 90s CanRock

It’s been a long time since we’ve heard from Trevor Hurst and Econoline Crush, mainly because Trevor has a new career now as a nurse working with First Nations people out west, drawing on his experience as an addict to help others. (There’s a doc called Flatlander that explores Trevor’s non-music work). This song—the first new music since 2011—will apparently be part of a full album at some point. It’s not exactly brand new–the song was performed as long ago as 2010–but it’s good to hear this new version.

2. Grandson, Identity

Single (Fueled by Ramen/Warner)

RIYL: Destroying your inner demons

Toronto’s Grandson keeps pumping out singles and participating in collaborations on his way to releasing his first full album, which should be out later this year. Here’s how he describes the song: , “This is the first chapter in the story of how I became grandson, the personification of the demons I’ve struggled with in my own head as I found my voice, and the very real fear every idealist has that all their effort will be for nothing.”

3. Mads Langer, Life in Stereo

Single (Sony)

RIYL: Denmark?

You may not have heard of Mads for now, but if you lived in Scandinavia, you would definitely be aware of this platinum-selling Danish artist whose career goes back at least 15 years. He’s also the guy behind the world’s first-ever COVID-19 drive-in concert, which was held in a parking lot. The whole thing sold out in just six days.

4. Seether, Dangers

Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum (Fantasy/Universal)

RIYL: Latin phrases

South Africa’s Seether is one of those bands from the late 90s/early 2000s who have carved out a nice niche performing a certain type of grunge-y rock. More of the same is coming with this album August 28 (BTW, the translation from Latin is “If You Want Peace, Prepare for War.”) Cool animated video, too.

Yello, Waba Duba

Point (Universal)

RIYL: There’s no one like Yello

Yes, this is the Swiss electronic duo behind the 80s hit, Oh, Yeah. Dieter Meier (who is now 75 and an entrepreneur worth hundreds of millions) and Boris Blank (he’s 68) have been working together on conceptual electronic pieces since 1979. Click the link and be instantly transported to the sample-heavy musical manipulations of the middle 80s.