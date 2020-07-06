Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Propane explosion near Perth, Ont., causes serious injuries

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted July 6, 2020 9:28 am
OPP were called to assist local fire departments just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
OPP were called to assist local fire departments just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. File / Global News

Three individuals, including a seven-year-old child, are being treated for burns following an explosion at a campground outside of Perth on July 4.

OPP were called to assist local fire departments just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Read more: Propane tank explosion guts motor home in Elmwood

The incident occurred at a campground on Christie Lake North Shore Road and was reported as the explosion of a buried propane cylinder at a campfire.

Trending Stories

The three individuals with serious burns were transported to hospital for treatment.

Officers attended, along with paramedics and air ambulance transportation.

An investigation into the cause of the explosion is still ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PerthPropane Explosionthree injuredChristie Lake7-year-old injuredburied propane cylinder explosioncampfire explosionOPP investigating propane explosion
Flyers
More weekly flyers