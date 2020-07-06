Propane explosion near Perth, Ont., causes serious injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Three individuals, including a seven-year-old child, are being treated for burns following an explosion at a campground outside of Perth on July 4.

OPP were called to assist local fire departments just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The incident occurred at a campground on Christie Lake North Shore Road and was reported as the explosion of a buried propane cylinder at a campfire.

The three individuals with serious burns were transported to hospital for treatment.

Officers attended, along with paramedics and air ambulance transportation.

An investigation into the cause of the explosion is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.