154 new coronavirus cases, 0 deaths in Ontario; total cases at 35,948

Ontario reported 154 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 35,948.

The province has been, overall, seeing new daily infection numbers on the decline over the past several weeks.

The death toll in the province remains at 2,672, as no new deaths were reported. The last time Ontario reported zero new deaths was on March 31.

Meanwhile, 31,426 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 87 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 1,544,417 tests so far for the virus. This is up 17,303 tests from the previous day which is below the province’s testing target of 20,000 tests a day.

Monday’s report indicates the majority of new cases came from the Greater Toronto Area, with Toronto seeing 59 new cases, Peel Region with 43, York Region adding 12 cases and Halton Region with 10 new cases.

All other public health units across Ontario reported either zero or fewer than 10 new cases.

With 160 more resolved, there are six fewer active cases in the province. Yesterday, Ontario processed over 17,300 tests as we continue to lead the country in daily #COVID19 testing. As always, today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) July 6, 2020

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

16,509 people are male.

19,157 people are female.

1,773 people are 19 and under.

10,540 people are 20 to 39.

10,927 people are 40 to 59.

6,781 people are 60 to 79.

5,918 people are 80 and over.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

There are 8,931 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Sunday for the Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units and 4 p.m. Sunday for the rest of the province.

Ontario has 118,139 patients (down by 21 from the previous day) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 36 patients in an intensive care unit (down by three) and 21 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by two).

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,821 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, and there are 34 current outbreaks. Seven health-care workers in long-term care homes have died.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 160 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 261 cases among staff.

