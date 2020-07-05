Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Semi-truck flips over at Ring Road ramp, 1 person sent to hospital: Regina police

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted July 5, 2020 5:16 pm
A semi-truck flipped over at East Arcola Avenue and Ring Road, say police.
A semi-truck flipped over at East Arcola Avenue and Ring Road, say police. Stewart Manhas / Global News

A semi-truck carrying three people flipped over at a Ring Road intersection in Regina on Sunday.

Regina police responded to the rollover just before 5 a.m. at East Arcola Avenue and the Ring Road off-ramp.

The semi-truck was on its side and no other vehicles were involved, police say.

Read more: Man faces life-threatening injuries following crash on Ring Road: Regina police

According to officials, the semi was in the northbound land on Ring Road and was taking the Arcola East exit ramp.

“The semi and trailer flipped as it tried to negotiate the turn on Arcola Avenue East,” police said in a press release.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Of the three occupants in the semi, one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police say.

Read more: Regina motorcycle crash victim remembered for his kindness, willingness to give back

The investigation remains ongoing.

Traffic is expected to be restricted throughout Sunday until the investigation is complete.

Family and friends mourn victim of triple-fatal crash in Edmonton
Family and friends mourn victim of triple-fatal crash in Edmonton
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina Police ServiceRing Roadsemi truckeast arcola avenuesemi truck accident reginasemi-roll over arcolasemi-roll over regina todaysemi-roll over ring road
Flyers
More weekly flyers