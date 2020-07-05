Semi-truck flips over at Ring Road ramp, 1 person sent to hospital: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

A semi-truck carrying three people flipped over at a Ring Road intersection in Regina on Sunday.

Regina police responded to the rollover just before 5 a.m. at East Arcola Avenue and the Ring Road off-ramp.

The semi-truck was on its side and no other vehicles were involved, police say.

According to officials, the semi was in the northbound land on Ring Road and was taking the Arcola East exit ramp.

“The semi and trailer flipped as it tried to negotiate the turn on Arcola Avenue East,” police said in a press release.

Of the three occupants in the semi, one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police say.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Traffic is expected to be restricted throughout Sunday until the investigation is complete.

