Vancouver police searching for missing man with dementia

Vancouver police are searching for a missing man with dementia who was last seen Saturday.

Oliver Traverse, 55, was last seen leaving his home near the intersection of Napier and Windermere streets around noon.

Police say he has difficulty walking, suffers from seizures and is in need of medication.

He’s a regular transit user and is known to visit the First Avenue Marketplace at First Avenue and Renfrew Street.

Traverse is described as about five foot nine with a slim build, black, medium-length curly hair and a goatee.

He has a tattoo of an eagle on his left arm and was wearing a white Winnipeg Jets baseball cap, a jean jacket over a burgundy hoodie, baggy black jeans and beige shoes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 and stay with him until help arrives.

