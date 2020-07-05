Menu

Crime

Man dead in St. John’s as police investigate ‘suspicious’ early morning incident

By Staff The Canadian Press
Police closed Craigmillar Ave. in St. John's, N.L., due to an investigation of a suspicious death on Sunday, July 5.
Police closed Craigmillar Ave. in St. John's, N.L., due to an investigation of a suspicious death on Sunday, July 5. Tristram Clark/Special to Global News

A man has been found dead in St. John’s, hours after police closed a street and advised residents to stay inside their homes.

In a statement released Sunday, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) said they were called to Craigmillar Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. local time “to reports of unknown trouble.”

Read more: Police investigating video showing dog mistreatment in Dartmouth

Officers found the man dead when they arrived on the scene.

Police say the death is believed to be suspicious.

Police closed Craigmillar Ave. in St. John’s, N.L., due to an investigation of a suspicious death on Sunday, July 5.
Police closed Craigmillar Ave. in St. John’s, N.L., due to an investigation of a suspicious death on Sunday, July 5. Tristram Clark/Special to Global News

The cause of the man’s death remains unknown, and police say they will remain in the area to canvass the neighbourhood and gather evidence.

Earlier this morning, the RNC had advised residents to shelter in place and they closed off Craigmillar Ave.

CBC reported that officers were seen carrying long guns at the scene and an ambulance entered the area around 9 a.m.

Police have advised people to avoid the area and they say local residents should continue to remain inside their homes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
