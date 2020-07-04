Menu

Crime

Saskatoon man pepper sprayed, Tasered, charged with assaulting officer: police

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted July 4, 2020 10:03 pm
Stun guns added to Prince Albert police arsenal this week to better enforce to law.
Saskatoon police used a Taser on a man who resisted arrest in Nutana on Saturday, according to officers. Global News/ File

A 27-year-old man is facing a number of charges, including assaulting an officer in the Nutana neighbourhood, after resisting arrest on Saturday afternoon, police say.

At roughly 2 p.m., the Saskatoon Police Service was called to the 500 block of 11th Street East. There, police say they encountered a man who had damaged nearby property.

Police say the officer made attempts to arrest the individual, without success. The man then tried to disarm the officer, police say.

Police say the officer deployed his pepper spray but was unsuccessful.

After more officers attended the scene, a Taser was used to try to subdue the man but that was also ineffective, police say.

Police eventually were able to take the man into custody and transported him to Detention.

He is also charged with disarming a peace officer, mischief and possession of a controlled substance.

Police say he is scheduled to appear in front of a Justice of the Peace sometime Sunday morning.

