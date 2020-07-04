Menu

Quebec girl, 3, drowns in backyard pool south of Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 4, 2020 5:31 pm
Speed and impaired driving were only some of the factors that led to a high number of deaths in Quebec over the construction holidays, Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
Police say they were alerted just before 11 a.m. after the young girl was found unconscious in an above-ground pool. The Canadian Press / File Photo

A three-year-old girl has died after drowning in a residential pool in Noyan, south of Montreal, on Saturday.

Quebec provincial police say they were alerted just before 11 a.m. after the young girl was found unconscious in an above-ground pool.

She was quickly transported to a hospital, where she died later in the day.

READ MORE: Quebec police announce fourth victim stemming from tractor tragedy southeast of Montreal

Sgt. Claude Denis says there were attempts to revive the girl during transport to the hospital.

Police didn’t have any details about the circumstances surrounding the death, but an investigator was assigned to the case.

Denis says it serves as a sad reminder for people to take precautions around water and be extremely vigilant, because a fraction of a second could mean a drowning.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
