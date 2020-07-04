Quebec girl, 3, drowns in backyard pool south of Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

A three-year-old girl has died after drowning in a residential pool in Noyan, south of Montreal, on Saturday.

Quebec provincial police say they were alerted just before 11 a.m. after the young girl was found unconscious in an above-ground pool.

She was quickly transported to a hospital, where she died later in the day.

Sgt. Claude Denis says there were attempts to revive the girl during transport to the hospital.

Police didn’t have any details about the circumstances surrounding the death, but an investigator was assigned to the case.

Denis says it serves as a sad reminder for people to take precautions around water and be extremely vigilant, because a fraction of a second could mean a drowning.

