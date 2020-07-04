Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Quebec police announce fourth victim stemming from tractor tragedy southeast of Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
3 children killed in Quebec tractor crash
Quebec provincial police say a fourth person has died following Wednesday’s tractor accident in Notre-Dame-de-Stanbridge, southeast of Montreal.

The accident had claimed the lives of three children — all under the age of five — out of a total of 10 people who were thrown from the front loader of a tractor.

READ MORE: Quebec government suspends all advertising on Facebook during July

Sgt. Claude Denis says today that police were informed Friday night of the death of one of the two adults who had been listed in critical condition earlier this week.

The condition of the second adult wasn’t immediately available.

Five others — three children and two adults — were also seriously injured in the accident.

A 38-year-old Quebec man was charged with criminal negligence causing death and criminal negligence causing bodily harm during a court appearance on Thursday.

Three children killed after Montérégie tractor accident
© 2020 The Canadian Press
