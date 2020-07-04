Menu

Environment

Landslide in Shuswap wipes out water connection to 500 people

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 4, 2020 3:31 pm
: The Columbia Shuswap Regional District says a debris flow in the Bass Creek area wiped out a water diversion structure that supplies water to approximately 500 people in Seymour Arm.
A landslide in B.C.’s Southern Interior damaged a water system and a forest service road, but, fortunately, no one was reportedly hurt in the incident.

The landslide, according to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), happened Thursday near the community of Seymour Arm on Shuswap Lake.

The regional district said the debris flow in the Bass Creek area wiped out a water diversion structure that supplies water to 205 connections, affecting approximately 500 people in Seymour Arm.

“The recent rainfall contributed to the slide, which saw water and debris damaging an existing channel and carving out a new path,” said the regional district.

The debris flow also damaged 1200 Forest Service Road, which the regional district says is used and maintained by Canoe Forest Products.

The CSRD is asking people to stay away from the landslide area, as water is still flowing and the ground may be unstable.

“With continued high water levels in the Shuswap and more rain predicted, it is important to be safe near all types of running water or flooded areas,” said the regional district.

“Stay well back from creek banks and use common sense around high water. Children and pets need to be closely monitored around these areas, so keep them within arm’s reach at all times.”

The regional district said the Shuswap Emergency Program is working with Emergency Management BC on assessing the channel before work can start on re-establishing the water system.

It also said Interior Health is communicating with affected residents to find a safe supply of water in the interim.

