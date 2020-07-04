Coronavirus: Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in St. Marys Ont., reopens

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in St. Marys Ont., has reopened its doors to visitors, but the experience won’t be the same this summer due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Scott Crawford, the director of operations, spoke with Mike Stubbs on 980 CFPL’s London Live with Mike Stubbs on Friday.

He said the museum is reopening on Saturday, July 4.

“We’re going to be open six days a week right through until Sept. 4,” said Crawford.

“We usually open in early May, [so] we’re pretty excited the day has finally come.”

In previous years, the museum has offered a hands-on experience for visitors, where they are allowed to touch and hold certain items on display.

But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is no longer permitted.

“Things have been put away a little bit… we don’t want people touching or picking up things, so things are behind glass or in display cases now.”

Crawford said directional arrows and signage are posted throughout the museum to ensure social distancing measures are followed, and all staff will be wearing masks. Visitors are strongly encouraged to wear one too.

“We do have some here if you don’t happen to have one with you.” Tweet This

The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday until Sept. 4.

