Favourite Family Recipe: Nancy’s Souffléd Yams

Last month we asked people to submit their best recipes for the Trail Appliances favourite family recipe contest.

From over 600 entries we have narrowed it down to four finalists. Each of the finalists made their dish with chef Wayne Sych of Joe Fortes.

Today our last finalist Nancy McLean shows us how to make her souffléd yams.

Ingredients

2-3 large yams, baked

1 can coconut milk

2 eggs

1 cup roasted pineapple pieces

1 cup pecans

½ tsp nutmeg

1 Tbsp pumpkin pie spice

3 Tbsp Bourbon

2 Tbsp raw sugar

Method

Preheat oven to 350 F and butter a 2 qt baking dish. For the pineapple, use fresh pineapple, and cut into sections, then small pieces. Place on a baking pan and sprinkle with raw sugar. Bake until tender, about 10 minutes. While the pineapple is roasting, place pecans on a baking sheet, sprinkle with raw sugar and pumpkin pie spice and toast in the oven for four minutes. Peel the yams and place into a food processor. Add the coconut milk and process until smooth. Add the two eggs and Bourbon and grate the nutmeg on top and process again. Add the pineapple pieces, reserving a dozen pieces to decorate the top of the souffle. Pour the mixture into the prepared dish and decorate with pineapple pieces and pecans. Bake for approximately one hour or until a knife inserted in the middle comes out clean. Serve as a side dish

