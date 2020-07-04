Man sought after Metrolinx employee seriously injured in Toronto GO station assault

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have released security images of a man who they say is wanted after a Metrolinx employee was seriously injured in an assault last Saturday.

Officers said they were called to Bloor GO Station on June 27 after a man reportedly entered the station and assaulted the employee.

Police said the man fled before officers arrived.

What led up to the incident, and the nature of the victim’s injuries were unclear.

The suspect is described as six-foot-three, 30 to 40 years old, clean-shaven with a slim build.

He was reportedly wearing black cargo pants and a maroon shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

