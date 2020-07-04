Menu

Crime

Man sought after Metrolinx employee seriously injured in Toronto GO station assault

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 4, 2020 9:53 am
Police released images of the suspect on Saturday.
Police released images of the suspect on Saturday. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police have released security images of a man who they say is wanted after a Metrolinx employee was seriously injured in an assault last Saturday.

Officers said they were called to Bloor GO Station on June 27 after a man reportedly entered the station and assaulted the employee.

Police said the man fled before officers arrived.

Read more: Man in life-threatening condition after Scarborough stabbing: police

What led up to the incident, and the nature of the victim’s injuries were unclear.

Trending Stories

The suspect is described as six-foot-three, 30 to 40 years old, clean-shaven with a slim build.

He was reportedly wearing black cargo pants and a maroon shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

