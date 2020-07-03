Alberta hamlet of Watino under mandatory evacuation order due to flooding concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Birch Hills County issued a mandatory evacuation order for the hamlet of Watino and surrounding low-lying areas on Friday due to flooding concerns, according to an Alberta Emergency Alert.

The alert issued at 5:35 p.m. said the Smoky River had high water levels.

The county said to evacuate the area immediately and report to the Tangent Community Hall, which is north of Watino. If you need transportation, call 780-814-0530.

Follow instructions from authorities and listen for updates.

“Be aware of areas known to flood easily such as streams, drainage channels and canyons. Move to high ground. Avoid low-lying areas,” the alert said.

On Thursday, the emergency alert service warned people about the possibility of evacuation, explaining that it expected the river to peak late July 3 into the morning of July 4.

Watino is about 456 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.