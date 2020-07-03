Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

Alberta hamlet of Watino under mandatory evacuation order due to flooding concerns

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted July 3, 2020 9:01 pm
Watino and surrounding areas were put under a mandatory evacuation order due to high river levels on Friday, July 3, 2020.
Watino and surrounding areas were put under a mandatory evacuation order due to high river levels on Friday, July 3, 2020. Getty Images

Birch Hills County issued a mandatory evacuation order for the hamlet of Watino and surrounding low-lying areas on Friday due to flooding concerns, according to an Alberta Emergency Alert.

The alert issued at 5:35 p.m. said the Smoky River had high water levels.

The county said to evacuate the area immediately and report to the Tangent Community Hall, which is north of Watino. If you need transportation, call 780-814-0530.

Trending Stories

Follow instructions from authorities and listen for updates.

“Be aware of areas known to flood easily such as streams, drainage channels and canyons. Move to high ground. Avoid low-lying areas,” the alert said.

Read more: Some residents of Birch Hills County told to prepare for possible evacuation due to flooding

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, the emergency alert service warned people about the possibility of evacuation, explaining that it expected the river to peak late July 3 into the morning of July 4.

Watino is about 456 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta floodingNorthern Alberta floodingSmoky RiverFlooding AlbertaBirch Hills CountySmoky River high water levelsWatino floodingWatino flooding evacuation
Flyers
More weekly flyers