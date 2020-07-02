Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Northern Alberta hamlet Birch Hills County told to prepare for possible evacuation due to flooding

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted July 2, 2020 7:29 pm
Alberta Emergency Alert logo.
Alberta Emergency Alert logo. Credit: Alberta Emergency Alert

Residents of the northern Alberta hamlet Birch Hills County have been told to prepare for possible evacuation as water levels in the Smoky River continue to rise.

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued for the region on Thursday evening, advising people that the river at Watino was expected to peak late July 3 into the morning of July 4.

Related News

Read more: Flooding impacts Highway 16 traffic east of Jasper

“Leave the area if it is safe to do so,” the emergency alert read.

“Move to high ground. Avoid rivers, valleys and low-lying areas. Take all necessary precautions.”

Residents are also advised to follow any instructions that come from local authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this week, rainfall warnings and flood watches were put in effect for a large portion of central and northern Alberta, with as much as 100 millimetres of rain expected in some areas.

Read more: Rainfall warnings, flood watches in effect in parts of central, northern Alberta

As a result, several rivers, including the Athabasca, were expected to reach potentially dangerous levels.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta weatherAlberta floodingAlberta StormBirch Hills County AlbertaBirch Hills County emergency alertBirch Hills County evacuationBirch Hills County evacuation alertBirch Hills County floodingBirch Hills County river flooding
Flyers
More weekly flyers