Alberta Beach residents get some needed support following area flooding

It’s been a busy day for residents and volunteers at Alberta Beach west of Edmonton following Wednesday’s emergency alert for high water levels.

“All the weeds were pushed up to our deck so we’re just cleaning them up,” resident Jill Edwards said.

“We just wanted to help out. We just wanted to do our part to help the community in Alberta Beach,” said volunteer Amy Kliewer, who has been helping fill up sandbags for homes in need.

The lake is now calm, a stark contrast compared to the past week when days of rain and strong winds led to multiple properties covered in water.

Lloyd Thomson’s home was one lakefront property that was severely damaged by the floods.

“I was devastated. This has been a neat part of our family history since 1942, so to see all the damage inside was heartbreaking,” Thomas said. Tweet This

The small community’s plea for help was met in more than one way.

“The government’s been good, they responded right away and came out,” Alberta Beach Mayor Jim Benedict said.

“I had a meeting with the Municipal Affairs minister and our MLA and a few other people from the government and they are more than willing to help in anyway they can.”

It’s also helping that a weir holding the water in has partially broken away.

“The water has already receded, it’s down about and inch or two inches,” Benedict said.

Although water is now flowing at a more rapid pace along the Sturgeon River, the mayor says he’s now concerned about those downstream.

“Ten feet of the weir has broken away, so that’s good news for Alberta Beach and Lac Ste Anne, but it could be bad news for places downstream. Tweet This

“St. Albert could get the rush of water now so our good news could be their bad news,” Benedict explained.

The mayor adds that with more rain in the forecast, 1,200 sandbags will be filled Thursday and the town will keep the emergency alert in place for a few days.