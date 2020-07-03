Sir John A. Macdonald plaques vandalized in Cataraqui Cemetery

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are investigating after Sir John A. Macdonald’s plaques in the Cataraqui Cemetery were found to be vandalized Thursday.

It is one of many instances of statues and monuments of Macdonald being defaced over the last month.

Two plaques dedicated to Macdonald, beside his gravesite, are now covered due to acts of vandalism that police suspect occurred overnight on July 1 or on July 2.

This was discovered Thursday by tourists on one of the red tour trolleys that ride through the cemetery, with Sir John A’s memorial area being one of their stops.

Photos sent to Global News show one of the plaques covered in red paint, with the word “RACIST” written over Macdonald’s picture.

Canada’s first prime minister has been at the centre of controversy over the past few years due to his involvement in establishing residential schools, which systematically oppressed and abused Indigenous children for decades.

Just over the last week, his statue in Picton has been vandalized twice, with spray paint covering the hands in red, and splatters of red paint.

In Kingston, Macdonald’s legacy, including a statue of him still standing in City Park, has been a matter of serious debate, with thousands petitioning the city to remove the statue.

However, Mayor Bryan Paterson has said the city has no plans to take it down, saying it’s opting to add to history rather than take away from it.

Kingston police say they are aware that the vandalism took place and that they are investigating but there are no suspects or arrests at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kingston police at 613-549-4660 and refer to occurrence number 20-23420.

Global News reached out to the Cataraqui Cemetery but it refused to comment.