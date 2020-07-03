5 new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston region, total active cases now at 37

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the KFL&A region, announced five new cases of the novel coronavirus in the Kingston region on Friday.

That would bring the Ontario region’s total active cases up to 37, since one new case was deemed resolved Friday, with a total of 64 resolved cases. Despite public health’s dashboard reporting 100 total cases, the number is actually 101, according to a public health spokesperson.

Moore said all five new cases were directly related to last week’s outbreak at Binh’s Nail Salon.

In total, 36 of the cases seen in the last two weeks are related to the nail salon outbreak.

Two cases identified Thursday, a returning traveller from Europe and a person who had visitors from the Greater Toronto Area, had no clear link to the Binh’s outbreak.

Moore also said that one of the region’s active cases was in intensive care, but not on a ventilator. He identified that person on Friday as a man in his 50s, who is currently in stable condition.

Over the last two weeks, Moore said in a YouTube video that public health has tested over 6,500 people, with only 38 positive results.

Moore said the majority, 65 per cent, of those infected were female, and that many nurses, correctional workers, first responders, construction and restaurant employees were told to self-isolate due to the outbreak.

