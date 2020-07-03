South Park Street to be closed 1 week for hurricane Dorian repairs

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax announced Friday it will be shutting down a section of South Park Street to continue repairs to The Trillium building that suffered damages from the collapsed crane during hurricane Dorian.

The street will be closed from Clyde Street to Spring Garden Road, starting this weekend, July 5-13.

All Halifax Transit buses travelling on this part of South Park Street will be detoured to Cathedral Lane, where temporary stops have been installed, according to a release.

For vehicles, two-way driving will remain and a marked detour to Cathedral Lane will be placed.

The sidewalk on the west side of South Park Street will be open, but the sidewalk on the east will be closed. Bike lanes will be closed on both sides of the street.

Public parking will also be temporarily removed on Cathedral Lane and the South Park St. section. Ten temporary hourly spaces will be added to South Park Street north of Spring Garden Road, and on Spring Garden Road west of South Park Street

The release says workers will strive to maintain physical distancing measures, but there are exemptions while completing certain tasks, as per the Provincial Health Order.

Residents are also asked to maintain a two-metre distance if approaching a worker.