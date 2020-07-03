Northumberland OPP investigating emergency scam

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Northumberland Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are currently investigating an emergency scam, reported on July 2.

Police say a resident from the Brighton area reported receiving several phone calls, informing her that her son had been involved in a collision where a mother and infant had died.

The victim then received a phone call from a man claiming to be her son.

The man stated he had been arrested, and needed money in order to be released from jail.

The victim was then reportedly transferred to another male who said he was her son’s lawyer.

Police say the victim transferred $15,000 before realizing the incident may have been a scam.

OPP are reminding people that scammers often take advantage of those who want to help out a loved one quickly during an emergency situation.

They say a good idea is to take time first to verify the story, by contacting another family member.

Residents are also being reminded to be mindful of urgent pleas that play on your emotions, and to never send money to anyone you don’t know or trust.

