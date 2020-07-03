Menu

Vancouver police search for high-risk missing teen

By Amy Judd & Gord Macdonald Global News
If you see Quinn, you are asked to call 911 and stay with him.
If you see Quinn, you are asked to call 911 and stay with him. Vancouver police handout

Vancouver police are hoping the public can help them find a high-risk teenage boy who has been missing since 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Quinn Beshara is developmentally delayed and functions at the level of a toddler, police said. He also suffers from seizures and needs medication.

The 16-year-old was last seen at his mother’s home in the area of East 39 Avenue and Chester Street.

He’s never gone missing before and his family is extremely concerned.

Read more: Vancouver man, reported to have dementia, now missing for one year

Beshara is Caucasian, 5’11” with a slim build, short brown hair, brown eyes, a freckly face, and was last seen wearing a puffy camouflage jacket, black pajama bottoms with a red stormtrooper face on the hip, and black and blue runners.

Police say he is familiar with transit and is known to sit down and take rests while out for walks.

If anyone sees Beshara they are asked to call 911 and stay with him until first responders arrive.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
