Mickey Madden of Maroon 5 arrested on domestic violence charge

NOTE: This article may be triggering for some readers. Please read at your own discretion.

Maroon 5 bassist Mickey Madden was arrested on Saturday in Los Angeles on a domestic violence charge.

Billboard confirmed the news with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), but law enforcement did not identify the victim.

The charge against Madden alleges willful infliction of a “traumatic” injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

The charge against the 41-year-old musician is a felony, and if he’s convicted, Madden could face a sentence of two to four years in prison.

He could also face up to one year in a county jail, a fine of up to $6,000 or both a fine and imprisonment, according to Billboard.

Madden, who is not married, posted a $50,000 bond on June 27 and was released. His court date is scheduled for Sept. 29.

“We are deeply devastated by this disappointing news. As we learn more, we are looking at this very seriously,” a spokesperson for Maroon 5 said.

“For now, we are allowing all of the individuals involved the space to work things through.”

Madden and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine are the remaining founding members of the group.

Madden has not commented on the charge against him as of this writing.

(L-R): Musicians Jesse Carmichael, Adam Levine, James Valentine, Mickey Madden and Matt Flynn of Maroon 5 attend the Philly Fights Cancer: Round 4 at The Philadelphia Navy Yard on Nov. 10, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pa. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images).

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.

