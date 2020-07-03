Menu

Fire breaks out at Toronto collision repair centre for 2nd time in a week

By Jessica Patton Global News
An aerial photo of the fire on Champagne Drive in Toronto.The lot broke out in flames again Friday.
Kimberley Fowler / Global News

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) says a collision repair centre in North York has been set ablaze for the second time in a matter of days overnight Friday.

A spokesperson for the TFS told Global News that emergency services responded to a call about a fire at a tow yard at 335 Champagne Drive just after 2:30 a.m.

Multiple trailers were on fire in the lot, however, no injuries were reported, the spokesperson said.

Read more: Fire breaks out at Toronto collision repair centre, police say

On Tuesday, Toronto police and fire services were called to the same lot just before 5 a.m. after a fire broke out in the back of the collision centre.

At the time, Toronto police said the centre is a a type of body shop where damaged vehicles are towed there to be repaired.

Stephan Powell, district chief for Toronto Fire Services, told Global News there were obvious signs of arson at the first scene.

However, at this time, it is unclear if the two incidents are connected and whether or not Friday’s fire is suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing.

With files from Gabby Rodrigues

