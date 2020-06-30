Fire breaks out at Toronto collision repair centre, police say

Toronto police and fire officials say they are investigating after a fire broke out at the back of a collision repair centre in North York on Tuesday.
Emergency crews were called to Champagne Drive, near Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West, just before 5 a.m. for a fire in the back lot.
Toronto Fire Services said there were numerous vehicles on fire, and a debris pile that appeared to have tires and fuel was also on fire.
Police said there were reports of around 10 vehicles on fire but could not confirm what type of vehicles they were.
“There were obvious signs of arson,” Stephan Powell, district chief for Toronto Fire Services, told Global News.
Powell said the building was not on fire, but some windows broke from the heat.
Toronto police said the site of the fire is a a type of body shop where damaged vehicles are towed there to be repaired.
There are no reported injuries.
The roads in the immediate area are closed for the investigation. Police and the Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating the incident.
