Fire at 3-storey Toronto home sends 2 people, firefighter to hospital

Toronto fire officials say two people and a firefighter were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a home in the city’s Little Italy neighbourhood.

Emergency crews were called to Manning Avenue, just north of College Street, at around 1:30 a.m. Monday for reports of a fire at a three-storey home.

Fire officials said one person was transported to hospital in serious condition with burns. A firefighter was also taken to hospital for “observation” as it is believed a chandelier fell on him, officials said, adding that the injuries are not life-threatening.

Toronto paramedics said a third person was also taken to hospital but sustained minor injuries.

The fire reached a third alarm and was knocked down about three hours later at around 4:30 a.m., fire officials said.

A fire investigator was on the scene, and it is unknown how much the damages cost.

FIRE:

Manning Av + College St

* 1:25 am *

– Huge fire

– Whole house enveloped

– Fire spreading to other homes

– Spreading fast

– Homes on Euclid being evacuated

– TTC shelter buses requested@TTCnotices #GO1194151

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 29, 2020