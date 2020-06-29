Menu

Canada

Fire at 3-storey Toronto home sends 2 people, firefighter to hospital

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 29, 2020 8:37 am
Toronto Fire Services responded to a blaze at a home in the Little Italy neighbourhood on Monday morning.
Toronto Fire Services responded to a blaze at a home in the Little Italy neighbourhood on Monday morning. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto fire officials say two people and a firefighter were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a home in the city’s Little Italy neighbourhood.

Emergency crews were called to Manning Avenue, just north of College Street, at around 1:30 a.m. Monday for reports of a fire at a three-storey home.

Fire officials said one person was transported to hospital in serious condition with burns. A firefighter was also taken to hospital for “observation” as it is believed a chandelier fell on him, officials said, adding that the injuries are not life-threatening.

Toronto paramedics said a third person was also taken to hospital but sustained minor injuries.

Read more: Fire breaks out at semi-detached home in central Toronto

The fire reached a third alarm and was knocked down about three hours later at around 4:30 a.m., fire officials said.

A fire investigator was on the scene, and it is unknown how much the damages cost.

