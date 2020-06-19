Menu

Canada

Fire breaks out at semi-detached home in central Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 19, 2020 6:56 am
Updated June 19, 2020 7:15 am
An aerial photo of the fire.
An aerial photo of the fire. Kimberley Fowler / Global News

Toronto fire officials say a porch fire broke out at a semi-detached home on Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to Roseneath Gardens, near Oakwood Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West, at around 5:34 a.m.

Fire officials said that when crews arrived, the rear porch was fully engulfed in flames.

READ MORE: 4-alarm fire breaks out at building under construction in Toronto

Firefighters checked neighbouring homes for hot spots.

The fire then spread to the roof of a third house, Toronto fire officials said, adding that the fire is minor in nature but of concern due to possibly spreading further.

Hydro and gas were called in to shut the power and gas off, Toronto fire officials said.

No one was injured.

