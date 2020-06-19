Fire breaks out at semi-detached home in central Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto fire officials say a porch fire broke out at a semi-detached home on Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to Roseneath Gardens, near Oakwood Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West, at around 5:34 a.m.

Fire officials said that when crews arrived, the rear porch was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters checked neighbouring homes for hot spots.

The fire then spread to the roof of a third house, Toronto fire officials said, adding that the fire is minor in nature but of concern due to possibly spreading further.

Hydro and gas were called in to shut the power and gas off, Toronto fire officials said.

No one was injured.